October 23, 2023
    Fairly heavy showers about 75mm are likely at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR 23 OCTOBER 2023

     

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the most provinces of the island after 1.00pm.

    Showers may occur in Western, Southern and Eastern provinces during the morning too.

    Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the morning.

    The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

