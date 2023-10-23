Three Cabinet Ministers Sworn In Before President

The three Cabinet ministers took their oaths at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (23), in the presence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Mr. Keheliya Rambukwella now serves as the Minister of Environment, Mr. Mahinda Amaraweera as the Minister of Plantation Industries and Dr. Ramesh Pathirana as the Minister of Health.

Furthermore, Dr. Ramesh Pathirana has been appointed as the Minister of Health in addition to his current portfolio as the Minister of Industry while Minister Amaraweera was appointed as the Minister of Plantation Industries in addition to his current post as the Minister of Agriculture.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, who presently serves as the State Minister of Finance, has been designated as the State Plantation Enterprise Reform Minister, which is a non-Cabinet position.

President’s Media Division (PMD)

