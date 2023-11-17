Special Envoy of the Korean President, the Mayor of Busan meets with the Speaker

A meeting between the delegation headed by the Special Envoy of the Korean President, the Mayor of Busan Metropolitan City, Hon. Park Heong-Joon and the Hon. Speaker, Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana held Nove- (14) in Parliament. The Secretary General of the Parliament Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera and the Korean Ambassador to Sri Lanka Ms. Miyon Lee were also present on this occasion.



During the meeting Hon. Park Heong-Joon informed the Speaker about Korea's candidacy for hosting the ‘World EXPO 2030’ trade fair and the preparations for holding this fair in Busan, Korea.

He also pointed out that this would bring huge benefits to the Asian region. Apart from that strengthening of diplomatic relations between the two countries including tourism industry were also discussed on the occasion.

The delegation engaged in a tour of Parliament and witnessed the Parliamentary proceedings from the Speaker's VIP gallery and then attended a special luncheon hosted by the Speaker.