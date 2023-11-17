Press Release



Co-opted Members to for the consideration of the “Sri Lanka Baptist Sangamaya (Incorporation) (Amendment) Bill” appointed.



The Speaker, Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana announced to the House that in terms of Standing Order 113(2), the following Co-opted Members have been nominated to serve in the Legislative Standing Committee for the consideration of the “Sri Lanka Baptist Sangamaya (Incorporation) (Amendment) Bill.”

Accordingly, Hon. Vidura Wickramanayaka, Hon. Arundika Fernando, Hon. Sanath Nishantha, Hon. Seyed Ali Zahir Moulana, Hon. Buddhika Pathirana, Hon. Nimal Lanza, Hon. Hector Appuhamy, Hon.

Upul Mahendra Rajapaksha have been appointed.

Hon. Seyed Ali Zahir Moulana nominated to fill the vacancy occurred due to the resignation of the Hon. Waruna Liyanage.

The Speaker, Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana announced that Hon. Seyed Ali Zahir Moulana, Member of Parliament has been nominated to serve in the Select Committee of Parliament to study the practical problems and difficulties in relation to preparation for the proposed ‘Business Ready (B-READY) Index’ in Sri Lanka and make its proposals and recommendations in terms of the provisions of the Standing Order 106 of the Parliament, to fill the vacancy occurred due to the resignation of the Hon. Waruna Liyanage, Member of Parliament from the Membership of the said Committee.