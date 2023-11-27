November 28, 2023
    November 28, 2023
    Strategic Discussions Unfold: Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia Prioritize Economic Ties in Garment and Tourism Sectors

     

    The Minister of Economy and Planning for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Hon. Faisal F. Alibrahim, met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe  yesterday afternoon (27) at the Presidential Secretariat.

    During the discussions, Minister Faisal F. Alibrahim emphasized Saudi Arabia’s keen interest in strengthening economic ties with Sri Lanka across various sectors, including garments and tourism. He elucidated that his government was focused on expanding economic relations within the region and regarded Sri Lanka with significant importance.

    President Ranil Wickremesinghe welcomed the Minister’s comments, asserting that Sri Lanka is actively promoting enhanced cooperation in Asia, including West Asia. He further highlighted that the tourism and agriculture sectors were areas open to greater investment, as the country is committed to modernizing these domains.

    Accompanying the President were the Secretary to the President, Saman Ekanayake and the Director of International Affairs to the President Dinouk Colombage.

