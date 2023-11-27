Media Release- Department of Immigration and Emigration

A free Visa regime is implemented for nationals of China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Japan with immediate effect, until 31.03.2024, launching as a pilot program to rebuild the tourism industry in line with the Cabinet of Ministers Approval 23/1885/602/023 dated 24.10.2023.

02. Foreign nationals of the above-nominated countries possessing Diplomatic, Official, Public Affairs, Service, and Ordinary passports are eligible to enjoy a visa-free regime under this scheme.

03. Above nominated nationals should apply for Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) before arriving in Sri Lanka subject to granting/issuing free of charge up to 31.03.2024.

04. Under this scheme tourists can enjoy a 30 days free visa period and a double entry facility is permitted from the date of first arrival to Sri Lanka within 30 days.

05. Free ETA under this scheme can be applied up to 31.03.2024.

06. This free ETA cannot be extended further and is limited only to 30 days. In case the free ETA period of 30 days from the arrival date expires after 31.03.2024, an extension of visa could be applied subject to paying the appropriate fee.

07. Please note that this particular visa-free regime applies to the above seven nominated countries and the rest of the countries may follow the general rules and regulations applicable to Sri Lanka ETA.

Controller (Visa)

For Controller General

Department of Immigration & Emigration

27.11.2023