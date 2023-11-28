Representatives of trade unions and civil organizations will be informed about the 2024 budget proposals

November 29, 2023
    A meeting was convened Nov- (27) at the Presidential Secretariat presided over by State Minister for Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya and Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunga, Senior Advisor to the President on Economic Affairs with representatives from numerous trade union leaders, representatives from the National Youth Service Council, youth organizations, and civil society activists concerning the forthcoming 2024 budget proposals.

    Dr. R.H.S, Samarathunga, emphasized the inclusion of substantial long-term reforms in the upcoming budget, aligning with the ambitious goal of elevating Sri Lanka to a high-income nation by 2048.

    Dr. Samaratunga articulated the imperative of attaining economic stability and positioning the country competitively within the global economy. To this end, a four-year program, developed in consultation with the International Monetary Fund, has been instituted to revitalize the nation’s economy.

    During the session, detailed elucidation was provided on the proposed strategies to revive the country’s economy. These encompassed key initiatives such as providing a Rs.10,000 allowance to government employees, granting free land rights to farmers, bolstering government infrastructure, and fostering the growth of local entrepreneurs.

    State Minister for Finance, Mr. Ranjith Siambalapitiya, further elaborated on the specifics of the 2024 budget proposals and outlined the short-term and long-term benefits envisaged for the country.

    Noteworthy figures present at the meeting included Dr. Suren Batagoda, the President’s Senior Adviser on Food Security, Saman Ratnapriya, Director General of Trade Unions to the President and Kapila Senanayake, Director General of the Public Finance Policy Department.

