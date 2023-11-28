President Aims for Swift Implementation of COP Agreements: Environment Minister Keheliya Rambukwella Highlights Priorities

Environment Minister Keheliya Rambukwella has announced that the Sri Lankan delegation, led by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, will attend the forthcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP) in Dubai.

The central objective of this delegation is to develop a program aimed at the swift implementation of agreements and conventions derived from previous UN Climate Change Conferences.

The Minister underscores the significance of employing natural resources for economic and environmental endeavours through a structured and scientifically planned approach. He highlights that even a minor oversight can result in significant disasters.

Environment Minister, Mr. Keheliya Rambukwella, made these remarks during a Press Briefing at the Presidential Media Centre (PMC) yesterday (28) under the theme Collective Path to a Stable Country’.

The Minister emphasized the imperative of striking a balance between environmental conservation and economic development, acknowledging the abundant resources within our limited ecosystem. A comprehensive study is required to address environmental and social challenges arising from the economic use of gems and minerals. He stressed the necessity for a formal and scientifically planned environmental program, emphasizing that even a minor flaw can have catastrophic consequences, impacting not only the current population of twenty-two million but also future generations.

Global attention is increasingly focused on the preservation of natural ecosystems and combatting climate change, with world leaders displaying unprecedented interest. The upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP-28) scheduled for December 4, 2023, at Dubai Expo City is a notable event, drawing participation from approximately 136 world leaders.

This underscores the global commitment to addressing climate change. President Ranil Wickremesinghe is leading a delegation to this conference, with the primary objective of expeditiously implementing agreements and conventions established in previous UN Climate Change Conferences (COP), while also advocating for critical proposals on climate change to capture the attention of world leaders.”

This affirms the global awareness of climate changes on Earth. A delegation, led by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, is actively participating in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP-28). The primary objective of the President is to develop a program for the expeditious implementation of agreements and conventions established in previous UN Climate Change Conferences (COP). Additionally, the President aims to garner the attention of world leaders towards several critical proposals addressing climate change.

Moreover, recent allegations concerning substandard medicines prompted an investigation by the National Drug Regulatory Authority. The investigation revealed the submission of counterfeit documentation and approval for the related drugs. Subsequently, a complaint was filed with the Criminal Investigation Department, and legal proceedings are currently underway. Various groups have since taken an interest in the matter following the initial complaint. Therefore, any accusations made by different parties are subject to the decision of the court.



PMD