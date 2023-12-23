KRI DIPONEGORO- 365 departs island

The Indonesian Naval Ship KRI DIPONEGORO- 365 which made a port call in Colombo on 21st December 2023, departed the island today (23rd December) on successful completion of her visit. The Sri Lanka Navy bade customary farewell to the departing ship in compliance with time-honored naval traditions, at the port of Colombo.

Meanwhile, the Commanding Officer of the ship, Commander WIRASTYO HAPRABU called on the Commander Western Naval Area and Commandant Volunteer Naval Force Rear Admiral Saman Perera and Deputy Chief of Staff and Director General Operations of the Navy Rear Admiral Pradeep Rathnayake at the Western Naval Command Headquarters and Navy Headquarters on 22nd December. During these meetings, they shared ideas on matters of bilateral importance and mementos were also exchanged.

Moreover, personnel of the Sri Lanka Navy had the opportunity to visit KRI DIPONEGORO- 365 in Colombo. During their stay in the island, the crew of the ship explored some of the tourist attractions as well.