KRI DIPONEGORO- 365 departs island

Meanwhile, the Commanding Officer of the ship, Commander WIRASTYO HAPRABU called on the Commander Western Naval Area and Commandant Volunteer Naval Force Rear Admiral Saman Perera and Deputy Chief of Staff and Director General Operations of the Navy Rear Admiral Pradeep Rathnayake at the Western Naval Command Headquarters and Navy Headquarters on 22nd December. During these meetings, they shared ideas on matters of bilateral importance and mementos were also exchanged.
Moreover, personnel of the Sri Lanka Navy had the opportunity to visit KRI DIPONEGORO- 365 in Colombo. During their stay in the island, the crew of the ship explored some of the tourist attractions as well.