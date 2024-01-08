Navy continues to deploy relief teams to aid flood victims in Trincomalee and Polonnaruwa

The Sri Lanka Navy, since 31 st of December 2023, has mobilized its relief teams in flood-ravaged Trincomalee and Polonnaruwa districts following inclement weather. Accordingly, the Navy relief teams continue to provide assistance to students taking the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination and address the daily requirements of impacted communities.

As a result of the overflow of Mahaweli River, the Mailapanchaweli of Kinniya and Soluwadduwan areas as well as Verukal and Muthuchenei areas of Lankapatuna in the Trincomalee district and Somawathiya area in the Polonnaruwa district have been heavily affected by floods. It is in this backdrop, the Navy on 05th January provided vital transport facilities by small boats, for students in those areas, attending the G.C.E. Advanced Level examination 2024. In addition, since 31st December to this day, the Navy has successfully transferred 2159 flood victims in the Trincomalee and Polonnaruwa districts.

The Navy also attended patch-up work at Nathanodi dam in Verukal, Trincomalee and sent out diving teams to clear the sluice of Galametiyawa irrigation tank in Thamabalagam, at the request of the Irrigation Department. Moreover, the Navy is ready to send out additional relief teams whenever the need arises.