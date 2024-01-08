Microfinance and Credit Regulatory Authority Bill to Parliament tomorrow -State Minister of Finance Hon.Shehan Semasinghe

State Minister of Finance Hon.Shehan Semasinghe says that the Microfinance and Credit Regulatory Authority Bill will be submitted to the Parliament tomorrow (09) with the aim of regulating the microfinance companies operating in the country and streamlining their services. The Minister points out that this is expected to ensure the safety of the lending business as well as the customers.

It is also convenient for the related micro finance institutions which are targeting the people at the rural level to carry out their services with the government intervention instead of running them at their discretion. The minister also pointed out that there have been reports of cases where some micro-finance institutions operating under the daily collection system have charged annual interest rates exceeding 300%.

As a result of this suicides, family disputes like situations have developed. Accordingly, the minister mentioned that the draft will formalize the services of the microfinance companies considering the needs and services currently being implemented. After the passage of this Act, the current Microfinance Act No. 6 of 2016 will be repealed.