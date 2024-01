Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Member of Parliament Hon. Chaminda Wijesiri, handed over his letter of resignation as a Member of Parliament to the Secretary General of Parliament, Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera.

Following the announcement made in Parliament today (09) that he will resign as a Member of Parliament, Hon. Mr. Chaminda Wijesiri has submitted his letter of resignation.

Thus, in accordance with Section 64(1) of the Parliamentary Elections Act No. 1 of 1981, the Secretary General is to inform the Chairman of the Election Commission that the seat of Hon. Chaminda Wijesiri, Member of Parliament in the Ninth Parliament, is vacant.