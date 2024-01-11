State Minister Viyalanderan emphasizes bipartisan support for the government’s nation-building agenda

State Minister for Trade, S. Viyalanderan, highlighted that the government’s efforts, led by President Ranil Wickramasinghe, have contributed to a partial recovery from the economic recession in the country. To fully enhance the situation, he emphasized the importance of everyone, regardless of party affiliation, rallying behind and supporting these endeavours.

The State Minister also emphasized that the well-being of society can only be sustained through politics focused on developmental rights.

State Minister for Trade, S. Viyalanderan, highlighted this during a press conference held at the Presidential Media Centre (PMC) today (10), themed ‘Collective path to a stable country.’

State Minister further commented:

“Our country has encountered two significant challenges since 2020. The first one being the COVID 19 epidemic. Following a partial recovery from the pandemic, there was a substantial economic downturn. We have confronted two such challenges in a very brief span.”

The government, under the leadership of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, has initiated programs that have contributed to a partial recovery from the economic recession. However, our journey to full recovery is not yet complete. Achieving an ideal economic condition requires increased efforts, and President Wickremesinghe has devised comprehensive plans to facilitate this. It is imperative for everyone to actively engage in and commit to the effective implementation of these plans.

Much like a tree can be felled in a single day but requires many years to grow, the nation experienced a significant economic downturn that demands time and persistence for a complete recovery.

Due to misguided and short-sighted policies, the country faced a significant economic setback. Hence, at this juncture, it is essential to set aside party differences.

Efforts are underway to alleviate the cost of living, with the government actively working towards this goal. Measures are slated to be implemented to reduce the cost of living, particularly within the next six months. It’s worth noting that engaging in politics cantered around issues is simple, and anyone can do it. However, finding effective solutions to these problems is among the most challenging tasks. This government is committed to the difficult process of identifying and implementing solutions to address the prevailing issues.

Preserving the well-being of our society necessitates the establishment of a politics that prioritizes development with a focus on rights.