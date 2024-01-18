Cancellation of Censor Board

The Bill aimed at classifying public images to safeguard freedom of speech, expression, and creative rights was recently handed over to President’s Secretary Mr. Saman Ekanayake at the Presidential Secretariat by the committee, appointed by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Mr. Saman Athaudahetti the former Chairman of the Board of Directors of Public Performance Board, chaired the committee tasked with drafting the new legislation. Committee members involved in this endeavour included cinematographer Ashoka Handagama, dramatist Rajitha Dissanayake, designer Anoma Rajakaruna and President’s Counsel Jagath Wickramanayake.

The draft aligns with contemporary international trends and standards, developed through consultations with stakeholders in film, theatre and performing arts. Anticipated to be enacted, the new Act will adhere to the currently enforced Public Exhibition Control Ordinance passed in 1912.

Committee Chairman Mr. Saman Athaudahetti affirmed that the Act offers solutions to various issues related to art creation. He emphasized that the implementation of this legislation will ensure the comprehensive protection of creative freedom.