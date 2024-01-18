Representatives of the International Monetary Fund express satisfaction with the implemented economic reforms but emphasise the need to maintain them.

The IMF representatives emphasised how important it is to carry out the reforms precisely as intended, while the Acting Minister of Finance, Hon. Shehan Semasinghe, expressed satisfaction with the progress of the reforms that Sri Lanka is implementing under his directions to overcome the economic crisis.

The minister notes that further discussion is taking place regarding the pertinent reforms and their timelines. These opinions were voiced during the review meeting on the IMF programme with Peter Brewer, the senior mission head of the IMF, and his team, which was chaired by Minister Shehan Semasinghe at the Presidential Secretariat.

The delegation pointed out that these reforms are essential for the economic development of the country regardless of which party comes to power, and this will be communicated to all parties, including the opposition.

The minister further stated that the delegation expressed their views on their North and East visits and emphasised the need to include them in this process.