Today’s weather forecast

Showers will occur at times in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Matale districts.

Several spells of showers may occur in Northern province and in Anuradhapura district.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.