Sri Lanka’s Defence Review-2023 Launched

“In the realm of national security, knowledge is not merely power; it is the bedrock upon which our safety and freedom vest." Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne expressed his views as the Chief Guest of the launching ceremony of ‘Defence Review-2023’ held at the Institute of National Security Studies (INSS) in Battaramulla today (Jan 19).

Overlooking Director General and Acting Director (Research) of INSS, Colonel Nalin Herath warmly received the Chief Guest of the Day, Defence Secretary Gen. Gunaratne, on his arrival at the venue and also delivered the welcome address at the outset of the programme.

Defence Review is a double-blind, peer-reviewed annual publication of scholarly articles. The aim of this international journal is to provide a research platform on defence and security studies with a priority to enhance the understanding of national, regional and international security and geopolitics.

Defence Review was initially launched in 2017 and this marks the sixth volume, which comprises four papers addressing several key thematic areas related to national security.

The paper on "Defending National Security: Uniting against Corruption and Bribery with Whistle-blower Empowerment" was written by Ms. Charani Patabendige, who is also the Secretary to the editorial board of INSS. The paper on "Future of Information-Technology-Enabled Systems in the Military Forces and their Impacts on National Security: A Case Study of the Sri Lanka Air Force" was written by Wing Commander Gayan Kahandawalaarachchi (Retd) and DSSV Sooriyaarachchi. The third paper, "Socioeconomic Factors for Sustainable Peace and National Security in Sri Lanka: A Comprehensive Analysis," was written by Indeewari Galagama. The final and fourth paper was titled "The Geopolitical Importance of Sri Lanka as a Maritime Gateway in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR): Impacts and Implications" and was written by Supasani Ariyawardana.

The audience comprised the distinguished editorial board, Professor Chaminda Padmakumara, Rear Admiral Sisira Jayakody (Retd) and Professor Chandra Embuldeniya. Members of the peer review board Air Vice Marshal Dilshan Wasage (Retd), Deputy Inspector General UK Marambage, Mrs. Chamindry Saparamadu, Lt Colonel M A D S Mutugala and Lieutenant Colonel Thushara Kathriarachchi (Retd).