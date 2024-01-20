President holds bilateral discussions with state leaders during NAM in Kampala

President Ranil Wickremesinghe participated in bilateral discussions with various leaders and representatives from Global South countries in the African region yesterday (19), coinciding with the Non-Aligned Nations Conference held in Kampala, Uganda.

In the afternoon of the same day (19), a meeting between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa transpired. The South African President warmly welcomed President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the two leaders actively engaged in bilateral discussions.

Simultaneously, Tanzania’s Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa also held a meeting with President Ranil Wickremesinghe, where they delved into bilateral discussions.

Furthermore, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip E. Davis, Vice President of the Republic of Benin Mariam Chabi Talata Zime Yerima and Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed also met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe, participating in meaningful bilateral discussions.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Ali Sabry PC, Minister of State Mr. Chamara Sampath Dasanayake, Members of Parliament Mr. Kings Nelson, Mr. Nimal Piyatissa, Mr. Kumarasiri Ratnayake, Mr. Udayakantha Gunathilake, President’s Secretary Mr. Saman Ekanayake, President’s Senior Adviser on Climate Change Mr. Ruwan Wijewardene were also present on this occasion.