Chinese Ambassador meets with the Speaker

His Excellency QiZhenhong, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Sri Lanka met with the Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, yesterday(19) in Parliament. Acting Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Chaminda Kularatne was also present at this meeting.

The Chinese Ambassador conveyed the greetings of the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China (Speaker of the Parliament of the People's Republic of China) Hon. Zhao Leji for the new year to Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker.

Furthermore, cordial discussions were held between the two parties and the Chinese Ambassador stated that he appreciates Sri Lanka's support regarding the ‘One China’ Policy. Moreover, the Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Speaker stated that as a government, Sri Lanka always accepts the 'One China' policy.

Apart from the stated, discussions at length were held between the two parties regarding Chinese investment and development projects in Sri Lanka, including the Colombo Port City Project.