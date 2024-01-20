Despite opposition criticism, the public will eventually experience the outcomes of the government’s recent economic reforms -Chief of the Presidential Staff Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka

Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka, Senior Adviser to the President on National Security and Chief of the Presidential Staff stated that, irrespective of the opposition’s criticism, the people will witness the outcomes of the government’s new economic reforms. He emphasized the importance of safeguarding the country’s law and order during its development.

Mr. Ratnayaka expressed these views while addressing a meeting organized yesterday (19) at the Nelum Pokuna Theater in Colombo to raise awareness among the members of the Community Police Committees of the Colombo South Division.

During his address, Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka stressed the necessity of creating an environment where people can live without fear and doubt, highlighting the importance of law and order for attracting investors and facilitating business activities. He drew a parallel with developed countries, emphasizing the need for transparency in law and order and the allocation of resources to capital, human resources and technology.

Reflecting on the economic challenges faced two years ago, Mr. Ratnayaka acknowledged the progress made in stabilizing the economy, with the government receiving significant support from the public. He outlined ongoing efforts to provide relief to those in need, including changes in the fertilizer policy to revive agriculture.

He provided an overview of various economic reforms, highlighting the increase in government revenue from less than 5% to 16% of the GDP. The President’s Senior Advisor pointed out the growth in the tourism industry, expecting 2.5 million tourists to visit Sri Lanka and an increase in foreign reserves.

Addressing future plans, he mentioned preparations for port development, increased container exchanges, and the importance of maintaining trust between the public and the government for successful development. He emphasized the significance of dealing with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and reiterated that, despite opposition criticism, the people will witness the results of the government’s economic reforms.

He added that in the pursuit of a nation’s progress, it is imperative to eliminate the scourge of drugs from our society. “The youth, integral to the country’s development, are being adversely affected by the destructive impact of drugs—a situation we are witnessing first-hand. Consequently, Operation Yukthiya (Justice) was initiated to eradicate the menace of drugs within the country.

Beyond the borders of Sri Lanka, the drug issue poses a global threat. It is crucial to put an end to this menace, and we seek the support of everyone in this endeavour. We extend our gratitude to the police and all security forces committed to the country’s drug eradication program,” Mr. Ratnayaka added.

The meeting was attended by religious leaders, Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles, security officials, and members of community police committees.