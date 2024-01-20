High-Level meeting between the President Wickremesinghe and Nepal Prime Minister

The official meeting between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister of Nepal Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal took place today (20) in Kampala, Uganda, in conjunction with the Non-Aligned movement Summit.

The leaders engaged in extensive discussions on promoting the cultural and religious relations that have existed between the two countries since the past, emphasizing the potential for promoting tourism.

With the aim of expanding political relations, a proposal was made to facilitate an exchange program for Members of Parliament to study the parliamentary affairs of both countries.

Simultaneously, Minister of External Affairs India, Mr. S. Jaishankar, met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe for discussions.

In a tweet following the meeting, the Indian Minister of External Affairs expressed:

“Pleased to call on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on the side-lines of the Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Kampala.

Appreciate his continued guidance for the advancement of our bilateral initiatives. India’s commitment is reflected in our Neighbourhood First and SAGAR policy”.