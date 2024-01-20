January 20, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    High-Level meeting between the President Wickremesinghe and Nepal Prime Minister Featured

    January 20, 2024
    High-Level meeting between the President Wickremesinghe and Nepal Prime Minister

    The official meeting between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister of Nepal Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal took place today (20) in Kampala, Uganda, in conjunction with the Non-Aligned movement Summit.

    The leaders engaged in extensive discussions on promoting the cultural and religious relations that have existed between the two countries since the past, emphasizing the potential for promoting tourism.

    With the aim of expanding political relations, a proposal was made to facilitate an exchange program for Members of Parliament to study the parliamentary affairs of both countries.

    Simultaneously, Minister of External Affairs India, Mr. S. Jaishankar, met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe for discussions.

    In a tweet following the meeting, the Indian Minister of External Affairs expressed:

    “Pleased to call on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on the side-lines of the Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Kampala.

    Appreciate his continued guidance for the advancement of our bilateral initiatives. India’s commitment is reflected in our Neighbourhood First and SAGAR policy”.

    « Despite opposition criticism, the public will eventually experience the outcomes of the government’s recent economic reforms -Chief of the Presidential Staff Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya