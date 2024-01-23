Mobitel Extends Rewards Package on President’s directive

Additionally, the President has mandated the commission to extend these benefits to all and instructed the TRC to undertake the required measures to grant the relief package to all journalists registered with the Government Information Department.
President Ranil Wickremesinghe has directed the Sri Lanka Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) to facilitate the return of the rewards package from Mobitel to government employees and pensioners, along with implementing additional concessions.
