Navy seizes 02 poaching trawlers in Sri Lankan waters

The Sri Lanka Navy conducted a special operation to chase away Indian poaching trawlers from Sri Lankan waters on the night of 22 nd January 2024. The operation resulted in the seizure of 02 Indian trawlers and apprehension of 06 Indian nationals poaching in Sri Lankan waters north of the Delft Island, Jaffna.

The Navy conducts regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices by foreign fishing trawlers, taking into account the consequences of these practices on the livelihood of local fishermen.

In continuation of these efforts, the North Central Naval Command deployed Fast Attack Craft belonging to the Navy and Sri Lanka Coast Guard to chase away a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers, as the trawlers were detected engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters on 22nd January. In this operation, naval personnel held 02 Indian poaching trawlers with 06 Indian fishermen, continued to remain in island waters off the Delft Island.

The arrested Indian fishermen (06) and the poaching trawlers (02) were brought to the Kankasanthurai Harbour and they will be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal action.