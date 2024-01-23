Petitions in respect of the Bill titled “Anti-Terrorism”

Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker informed Parliament today (23) that he received copies of six petitions filed at the Supreme Court under Article 121(1) of the Constitution in respect of the Bill titled “Anti-Terrorism”.

The Speaker also informed Parliament that he received copies of two petitions filed at the Supreme Court under Article 121(1) of the Constitution in respect of the Bill titled “Microfinance and Credit Regulatory Authority”.

Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker informed to the House that the Committee on Parliamentary Business at its meeting held on January 12th 2024, has approved the establishment of “Caucus for the Evolution of Malaiyaga Plantation Community in Sri Lanka”, on the written request made by the Hon. Velu Kumar and 21 other Members of Parliament.