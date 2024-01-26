Sectoral Oversight Committee on International Relations looks into matters relating to Sri Lanka and the Non-Aligned Movement

The Sectoral Oversight Committee on International Relations, which met on 24.01.2024, drew its attention towards Sri Lanka and the Non-Aligned Movement.

Furthermore, the particular regarding the participation of Sri Lanka at the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Kampala, Uganda was also discussed at the Committee meeting held.

The Committee to which Member of Parliament Hon. Namal Rajapaksa is the Chair, met on the said day under the Chairmanship of Member of Parliament Hon. Niroshan Perera and Hon. Madhura Withanage.

The officials representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Colombo Conference hosted by Ceylon in Kandy from 28 April to 2 May 1954 is regarded as having provided the momentum to discuss Asian-African solidarity and lead to the 1955 Bandung Conference in Indonesia, which was the most immediate antecedent to the establishment of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) based on the 10 Bandung Principles.

Furthermore, the officials present also explained to the Committee that Sri Lanka’s long and active involvement in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) culminated in the country hosting the 5th NAM Summit from 16-19 August 1976 in Colombo which was the first NAM Summit to be held in the Asian Region. The 86 countries participated together adopted Colombo Declaration that focused on political and economic co-operation.

Under Sri Lanka’s Chairmanship of the Movement, the Non-Aligned Movement called for holding of a Special Session at the UN General Assembly on disarmament and took a strong stance against the Apartheid in South Africa.

Committee Members and Members of Parliament the Hon. Niroshan Perera, the Hon. Madhura Withanage and the Hon. (Dr.) (Ms.) Harini Amarasuriya were present at the Committee meeting.

The officials representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Youth Representatives of the Committee were present for this Committee meeting which was held in Parliament.