1927 helpline introduced as lifeline for drug-dependent individuals seeking rehabilitation

In a significant stride towards combating drug addiction and aiding those in need, a media briefing was held yesterday(26)at the Light House Galley, Colombo to announce the launch of the 1927 helpline, designed to serve as a crucial lifeline for drug-dependent individuals seeking rehabilitation. The event was chaired by the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera who is also the Chairman of the Task Force to Combat the Use of Poisonous and Dangerous Drugs.

This Task Force has been established with the aim of managing the entry and dissemination of harmful and toxic substances. Its objectives include preventing drug addiction, rehabilitating individuals affected by drug dependency, and playing a role in the nation's progress by contributing to both social and economic security. Further, the Task Force was formed, comprising 11 ministries and 14 departments and Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera was designated as its chairman on 11th January 2023.

Individuals struggling with drug addiction can now use the confidential hotline to receive information about volunteering for treatment, rehabilitation, and counseling services. Additionally, this hotline provides an avenue for their family members to access relevant information and support.

At the event, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, Commissioner General of Prisons, Mr HMTN Upuldeniya, Chairman National Dangerous Drugs Control Board, Mr S Nanayakkara, Department of Community Based Corrections, Mr PAD Gunarathna and Deputy Director (Rehabilitation) of the Bureau of Rehabilitation, Lieutenant Colonel AMA Deshapriya briefed media personnel on the efforts undertaken by respective institutions in the areas of advocacy, rehabilitation, and counseling aimed at aiding the recovery of individuals struggling with drug addiction.