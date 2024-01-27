An exhibition of Sri Lanka trade, investment opportunities and culture will be held in Baoji City in Xian Province in China in March 2024. More than 40 Sri Lankan stalls will be set up to display Sri Lankan products with the participation of more than 100 entrepreneurs and traders.

A team of Chinese and Sri Lankan organizers of this exhibition called on Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the Temple Trees on January 23 to brief him on the proposed Sri Lankan exposition in Xinjiang. They said the exhibition will promote Sri Lankan trade, investment and tourism sectors too.

The Chinese entrepreneur team included Mr Liang Yong, Mr. Guo Fan, Mr. Li Xiangyang, Mr.Li Fei and Mr. Zhao Xiquan. Sri Lankan organizers included former Deputy Mayor of Matale, Mr Hilmy Mohamed, Mr. Herbi Silva, Mohamed Rashib, Mr. Ganesh Mahendran and Mr. Chalana Fernando.