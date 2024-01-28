Special Commission for Galle Development

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has decided to establish a special commission to expedite the development of Galle. During an inspectional tour yesterday (27), the President visited Galle City and the Galle Fort area, inspecting ongoing development activities.

He expressed concern about the slow progress in relocating government institutions and offices from Galle Fort and emphasized the need to accelerate development efforts.

President Wickremesinghe highlighted the importance of integrating the Urban Development Authority (UDA), the Department of Archaeology and other institutions under a unified organizational structure for the Galle City Plan.

He also stressed the swift implementation of plans to promote tourism in the area. Engaging in conversation with local and foreign tourists, the President visited nearby shops, discussing the views of shop owners regarding Galle Fort’s development.

Ministers Ramesh Pathirana, Manusha Nanayakkara and Member of Parliament Wajira Abeywardena were also present on the occation.

Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickremesinghe attended the 2024 Galle Literary Festival at the Galle Fort yesterday (27). This international literary festival, featuring renowned authors, writers, journalists and publishers from around the world, resumed this year after a hiatus of several years.

As the second day of the festival, various activities, including workshops, discussions, and lectures, took place. President Wickremesinghe participated in discussions with literary critics, visited book stalls and checked available books.

The Galle Literary Festival, which commenced on January 25, will conclude today, attracting a significant number of local and foreign tourists to the Galle and Koggala areas.