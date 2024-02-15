Sri Lanka and India Forge Strategic Partnership for Economic Prosperity through Capacity Building Initiative

During President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s Official Visit to India in July 2023, Both Nations Pledge to Strengthen Economic Ties.

In a significant development bolstering the longstanding ties between Sri Lanka and India, a landmark initiative in capacity building was launched 12th February, following extensive discussions between high-level officials from both nations.

During President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s visit to India in July 2023, both leaders expressed a shared vision of economic partnership aimed at fostering prosperity by enhancing bilateral relations. Emphasizing the critical importance of connectivity, particularly people-to-people cooperation, they underscored the need for collaborative efforts to achieve mutual growth.

Today’s initiative stems from the deliberations between Mr. Bharat Lal, Director General of India’s National Center for Good Governance, and senior Sri Lankan officials, including the President and Prime Minister. The discussions focused on innovative approaches to improving Sri Lanka’s public service, including measures to enhance performance through monitoring.

As a result, a high-level delegation comprising 14 senior Sri Lankan officials, led by Prime Minister’s Secretary Mr. Anura Dissanayake, will engage in extensive discussions with Indian institutions. The program, scheduled from February 12 to 17, 2024, at India’s National Center for Good Governance, will cover various aspects such as digitalization, capacity development, anti-corruption measures, and investment facilitation.

The delegation aims to gain insights into India’s recent initiatives for transforming its public service qualitatively and implementing policy improvements successfully. Additionally, they seek to prioritize capacity development in Sri Lankan government institutions contributing to the nation’s economic growth.

During their visit, the Sri Lankan delegation will also meet with key Indian officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of State for Personnel, and the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, to explore avenues for further collaboration.

This capacity building initiative marks a significant step towards realizing the shared goals of economic prosperity and sustainable development between Sri Lanka and India. It reflects the commitment of both nations to harnessing their collective potential for mutual benefit and regional stability.