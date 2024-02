The inauguration of the newly launched website for the President’s Fund ( https://www.presidentsfund.gov.lk ) took place yesterday (13) at the Presidential Secretariat, officiated by Mr. Saman Ekanayake, the President’s Secretary.

This milestone grants the public access to updated information regarding the services offered by the President’s Fund in all three languages, along with the option to download the application for medical assistance.

Present at the event were Mr. Sarath Kumar, Senior Additional Secretary to the President and Secretary to the President’s Fund, Mr. Gayan Moraliyage, Deputy Director of the President’s Fund, and Mr. W.D.M. Botheju, Assistant Director of the President’s Fund.