Discussions Underway for Multi-Degree Programs at State Universities; Plans Initiated for 03 International Universities in Sri Lanka

In a press briefing held at the Presidential Media Center yesterday (14) under the theme of “Collective Path to a Stable Country”, State Minister of Higher Education Dr. Suren Raghavan announced the plans to enhance the educational landscape in Sri Lanka. Drawing from insights of international education experts, the focus is now on offering multiple degrees through state universities.

Furthermore, steps have been initiated to establish three international universities within Sri Lanka. Dr. Raghavan outlined that two of these universities are currently in the establishment phase, with the third scheduled to commence operations by May of this year.

Notably, the Indian Institute of Technology is to be opened in Kandy, while the other two universities will have branches affiliated with the United States and the United Kingdom, with anticipated memorandum of understanding signings.

Additionally, discussions are underway to establish the new Higher Education Development Commission, integrating findings from the Wijedasa Rajapaksa Committee and the Committee Report of the University Grants Commission. Former Chief Justice K. Sri Pawan has been appointed to chair this committee, with a focus on deliberating the relevant legal framework and presenting the draft to Parliament.

Also, discussions have started to provide multiple degrees in the state universities. The Australian Higher Education Minister has been invited to Sri Lanka through the Australian Embassy. With him, the chancellors of Melbourne, Sydney University and 10 other universities are going to come to Sri Lanka. They are expected to discuss the next steps to be taken after observing our educational situation.

Lastly, while emphasizing the need to regulate the private higher education sector, Dr. Raghavan assured that there are no preparations for commercializing education.

State Minister of Higher Education Dr. Suren Raghavan said that after the observation of experts with international experience in education, they have focused on providing multiple degrees through state universities. Regulation of the private higher education sector is deemed necessary. However, it’s important to clarify that there are no intentions to commercialize education.