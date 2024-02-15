JICA President meets with President Wickremesinghe to discuss Economic Reforms and Investment Projects

Dr. Tanaka Akihiko, the President of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe, yesterday evening (14).

During the meeting, Dr. Akihiko expressed gratitude for President Wickremesinghe’s commitment to the economic reform program, acknowledging its challenging nature.

In response, President Wickremesinghe emphasized his focus on ensuring the swift resumption of the investment projects, including the expansion of the BIA, the LRT, and the central expressway.

The President also conveyed appreciation for continues support provided by the Government of Japan and JICA towards Sri Lanka during the economic crisis.

Dr. Akihiko elaborated on JICA’s efforts, highlighting the priority of concluding debt restructuring while also aiming for the resumption of stalled projects.

President Wickremesinghe was accompanied by President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka and Director of International Affairs Dinouk Colombage during the meeting.