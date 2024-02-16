February 16, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Today’s weather forecast

    February 16, 2024
    Today’s weather forecast

    Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

    Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

    Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times in eastern slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, North-western, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota district.

    The public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

    « JICA President meets with President Wickremesinghe to discuss Economic Reforms and Investment Projects Israel and Sri Lanka have inked a direct air service agreement »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya