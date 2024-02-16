Today’s weather forecast

Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Matale and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times in eastern slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, North-western, Uva and Eastern provinces and in Hambantota district.

The public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.