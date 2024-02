Leading Seaman SMASM Subasinghe, a para athlete from the Sri Lanka Navy made headlines by clinching the gold medal in the 400m men's event (T47 category) at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2024 on 16th February 2024. The para athletics championship was held from 08th to 15th February 2024 in Dubai.



His achievement of winning the gold medal in 51.1 seconds not only brought immense glory to the Sri Lanka Navy but also significantly elevated Sri Lanka's pride on the global stage.

The Navy's special programmes, focused on enhancing sports field infrastructure, expanding athlete welfare facilities, and offering specialized training opportunities, have enabled Navy athletes to win medals for the country.