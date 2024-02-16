President Awards Prizes to NLB Lottery Winners

In a ceremony held at the Ministry of Finance Auditorium today (16), President Ranil Wickremesinghe presided over the awarding of prize cheques to the winners of the lottery tickets sold in 2023 by the National Lotteries Board (NLB).

President Ranil Wickremesinghe handed out the cash prizes and vehicle awards to the lucky winners of the Super Prizes Govi Setha, Mega Power and Mega Power 60 lotteries. Additionally, certificates of appreciation and prizes were presented to the dedicated lottery sales representatives.

Amidst the excitement, the NLB introduced its latest offering, the “Ada Sampatha” a new lottery ticket, with the inaugural ticket being presented to President Wickremesinghe by the Chairman of the NLB.

A special moment of recognition was reserved for Mr. Ronald C. Perera P.C., who was the former chairman of NLB, and was honoured by the President for his dedicated service with a commemorative gift from the National Lotteries Board.

Highlighting the NLB’s commitment to social responsibility, a significant contribution of Rs. 7.1 billion from the revenue generated in 2023 was allocated to the State Consolidated Fund. The Chairman of the NLB, Dr. Chameera C. Yapa Abeywardena, presented the cheque symbolizing this contribution to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The ceremony continued with the distribution of Rs. One million lottery prizes to winners from across the island, followed by the presentation of certificates of appreciation and prizes to sales representatives by the Ministers of State for Finance, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, and Shehan Semasinghe.

Among the distinguished guests in attendance were Senior Adviser to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Mr. Sagala Ratnayaka, Secretary to the President Mr. Saman Ekanayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Finance and Treasury Mr. Mahinda Siriwardena and Deputy Secretaries to the Treasury Mr. W. A. Sarath Kumara, Mr. R. M. P. Ratnayake & Mr. A. K. Seneviratne. Also present were Chairman of the NLB Dr. Chameera C. Yapa Abeywardena, former Chairman Mr. Ronald C. Perera P.C., senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, board members, officials of the National Lotteries Board, as well as numerous lottery winners and sales representatives.