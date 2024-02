He joined the Royal Ceylon Navy as Sub Lieutenant on 23rd July 1951. The senior officer held office from 01st June 1973 to 31st May 1979, as the 07th Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy.

Late Admiral Basil Goonesekara was born in the year 1929. His remains lie at No. 50/06, Anula road, Colombo 06 untill 18th February 2024 to pay last respects and the funeral will be held with full of service honours in compliance with naval traditions at the General Cemetery, Borella on 18th February 2024