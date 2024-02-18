February 18, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Today’s weather forecast

    February 18, 2024
    Today’s weather forecast

    Showers or thundershowers may occur ata few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces after 4.00 p.m. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

    Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times in eastern slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, North-western, Uvaand Easternprovinces and in Hambantota and Kandy districts.

    « Former Commander of the Navy Admiral Basil Goonesekara passed away
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya