Today’s weather forecast

Showers or thundershowers may occur ata few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces after 4.00 p.m. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times in eastern slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, North-western, Uvaand Easternprovinces and in Hambantota and Kandy districts.