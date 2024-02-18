Today’s weather forecast

Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times in eastern slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, North-western, Uvaand Easternprovinces and in Hambantota and Kandy districts.
Showers or thundershowers may occur ata few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces after 4.00 p.m. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.
