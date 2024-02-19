February 22, 2024
    Student Parliamentarians of Mahamaya Balika Vidyalaya, Kadawatha met President

    February 19, 2024
    The inaugural session of the Student Parliament of Mahamaya Balika Vidyalaya, Kadawatha was successfully held today (19) at the Presidential Secretariat. Following this, the students had an opportunity for a cordial interaction with President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

    The President summoned the children to the Cabinet chamber within the Presidential Secretariat and provided them with an overview of the Cabinet, its structure, and functions.

    It marked a significant occasion as the school children engaged in discussion with the President, who presides over the Cabinet, where crucial national decisions are made.

    Additionally, the President briefed the female students occupying ministerial roles in the Student Parliament about the duties, tasks, and responsibilities of the Cabinet.

    Furthermore, the President emphasized the importance of fostering a strong understanding of the governmental system among the nation’s future generations.

    In view of this momentous opportunity granted to the students of Mahamaya Balika Vidyalaya, Kadawatha, its Principal Mrs. W.R. Priyadarshanie conveyed her gratitude to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

