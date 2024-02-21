February 22, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    President Pays Final Respects to Former Minister Gamini Jayawickrama Perera Featured

    February 21, 2024
    President Pays Final Respects to Former Minister Gamini Jayawickrama Perera

    President Ranil Wickremesinghe offers final respects to the late Mr. Gamini Jayawickrama Perera, a respected statesman and former minister known for his philanthropy.

    The President paid his condolences to Mr. Perera’s family, including his son, former North West Provincial Council member Mr. Asanka Jayawickrama, during a ceremony held in Katugampala, Kurunegala this afternoon (20).

    Present at the event were Governor of the North Western Province Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena, Members of Parliament Wajira Abeywardana and Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, former Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, President’s Senior Adviser on Climate Change Ruwan Wijewardene and several others

    « Student Parliamentarians of Mahamaya Balika Vidyalaya, Kadawatha met President Agriculture’s Crucial Role in Nation Building and Economic Development »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya