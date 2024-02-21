President Pays Final Respects to Former Minister Gamini Jayawickrama Perera

President Ranil Wickremesinghe offers final respects to the late Mr. Gamini Jayawickrama Perera, a respected statesman and former minister known for his philanthropy.

The President paid his condolences to Mr. Perera’s family, including his son, former North West Provincial Council member Mr. Asanka Jayawickrama, during a ceremony held in Katugampala, Kurunegala this afternoon (20).

Present at the event were Governor of the North Western Province Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena, Members of Parliament Wajira Abeywardana and Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, former Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, President’s Senior Adviser on Climate Change Ruwan Wijewardene and several others