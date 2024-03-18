President engages with innovative farmers leading agricultural technology advancements in Agriculture Sector Modernization Project

President Ranil Wickremesinghe convened with two innovative young farmers who are utilizing cutting-edge agricultural technology as part of the Agriculture Modernization Project, today (18) at the Presidential Secretariat. One of them, Mr. Bandula Munasinghe, hails from Puliyankulam village, Tirappane, Anuradhapura, earned an impressive income of LKR 12 million in 09 months from cultivating half an acre of chillies. The other farmer, Mr. Budhika Sudarshana, originates from Galkulama and achieved a noteworthy income of LKR 04 million in two months from cultivating an acre of watermelon.

Accompanied by a portion of their harvest, these young farmers met with the President to express their gratitude for his support in implementing the government’s agriculture modernization program, which has enabled them to achieve bountiful harvests.

Mr. Bandula Munasinghe adopted the high-density cultivation method introduced by the Ministry of Agriculture’s Agriculture Modernization Project to cultivate half an acre of chillies.

In traditional farming practices, half an acre typically accommodates around 6000 chilli plants. However, with the adoption of high-density cultivation methods, this number has increased to 13,000 plants, significantly boosting productivity. It is noted that this innovative system has the potential to multiply yields several times over.

Buddhika Sudarshana, a 39-year-old father of two residing in the Galkulama Tirappane in Anuradhapura, is also one such individual embracing this progressive approach.

He noted that he achieved a significant yield from cultivating watermelon on one acre using modern technology, resulting in substantial income. He achieved this by selling a kilogram of watermelon for approximately LKR 180.

The President highlighted that these young farmers serve as exemplary figures in the government’s efforts to revolutionize agriculture in the nation. As a token of appreciation for their endeavours, the President presented them with mementoes.

The Minister of Agriculture and Plantation Industry, Mahinda Amaraweera, graced the occasion with his presence.