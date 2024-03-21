Today’s weather forecast

A change in the prevailing dry weather of the island can be expected from today.

Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern, Uva and Northern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, North-Western and North-Central provinces during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa Province.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.