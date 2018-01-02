A program to distribute plants among the staff of the Presidential Secretariat was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena on 3rd January.

This was organized to emphasize the importance of environmental conservation in the New Year as well as to deliver the message among the public servants; The value of growing vegetables and fruit in their own garden.

This event was organized in parallel to the commencement of work for the year 2018, and the President marking this event symbolically distributed plants to Secretary to the President, Austin Fernando and to the Senior Additional Secretary to the President Rohana Keerthi Dissanayake as well as to several others.