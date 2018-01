The Party Leaders’ meeting summoned by the Speaker will be held at 12 noon tomorrow at the Parliament according to the Speaker’s media division.

This meeting was scheduled to held at 10.00 a.m. tomorrow was rescheduled to 12 noon due to the Cabinet meeting is to be held in the morning, the press release from the Speaker’s media division says.

The dates of debates on the reports of the PCoI on Treasury Bond Issuance and the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to Investigate and Inquire into Serious Acts of Frauds, Corruption and Abuse of Power to be decided at this meeting.