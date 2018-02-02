The Nippon Maru youth program is to be held with the presence of 142 youth of 11 countries in Sri Lanka, Japan and India and Sri Lanka with diplomatic status.

Nippon Maru youth program, organized by the Cabinet Office in Japan, commenced its journey on last January 29 and the ship anchored in India on 11th February and after a stay of 3 days the ship started its journey on 13th and reached Colombo today. The ship will return to Japan after holding numerous programs for the youths in Sri Lanka.



This program is being held in order to enhance cultural, social and political understanding and promote mutual understanding between the young generations and to strengthen the quality of leadership while developing the progress in youth regarding different fields.

The President warmly welcomed the youth to the Presidential Secretariat and offered tokens of appreciation to the young delegates.