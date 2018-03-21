President Maithripala Sirisena who was on an official visit to Pakistan met with Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain at his official residence in Islamabad on Saturday (24). Here President Sirisena poses for a photograph with Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain and his grandchildren

Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain said that President Maithripala Sirisena’s visit to Pakistan will pave the way to further consolidate foreign, defence, trade and investment ties between the two countries.The Pakistani President stated the above when he met President Sirisena at his official residence in Islamabad on Saturday (24). Bilateral discussions were held after a cordial meeting between the two leaders.

During the meeting, the leaders of Sri Lanka and Pakistan pledged to move forward joining hands in brotherhood in achieving economic prosperity while further strengthening the long standing bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

The Pakistani President had thanked President Maithripala Sirisena for accepting the invitation to attend the Pakistan Republic Day Celebrations as the Chief Guest and had further said that the President’s participation was a great honour to the country.President Mamnoon Hussain had also had agreed to a request made by President Sirisena to increase the scholarships and training opportunities given to Sri Lanka and he promised to fulfill this request in the future.