Avurudu Neketh Seettuwa (the document containing the auspicious times for the traditional Sinhala and Tamil New Year) was handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena today (April 04) at the President’s Official Residence in Colombo.

In keeping with the tradition, this was handed over to the President by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Wayamba Development and Cultural Affairs, S. B. Nawinna.

The Avurudu Neketh Seettuwa includes the time of the dawn of the New Year, non-auspicious period prior to the dawn of New Year and the auspicious time for cooking meals, exchanging money and to partake first meal of the New Year, anointing oil and leaving for work.The Secretary to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Wayamba Development and Cultural Affairs D. Suwarnapala, Advisor Ravibandu Vidyapathi, Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs Mrs. Anusha Gokula were also present.