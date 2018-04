Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, in the company of Ministers Patali Champika Ranawaka, Sarath Fonseka, Arjuna Ranatunge and Deputy Minister Karunaratna Paranavitana, watching the musical and cultural show held at Arcade premises in Colombo on Sunday night, which was a part of the ‘Sooryabhishekaya’ Sinhala and Tamil New Year festival organized by the Megapolis and Western Development Ministry.