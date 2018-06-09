The names and ministries are as follows:
State Ministers
- Hon. Ranjith Aluwihare Minister of Tourism Development and Christian Religious Affairs
- Hon. Lucky Jayawardena Minister of Hill Country New Villages, Infrastructure and Community Development
Deputy Ministers
01 Hon. Ajith Mannapperuma Deputy Minister of Environment
02.Hon. Angajan Ramanathan Deputy Minister of Agriculture
03.Hon. Cader Mastan Deputy Minister of Rehabilitation, Resettlement, Northern Development and Hindu Religious Affairs
04.Hon. Edward Gunasekara Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Wayamba Development
5.Hon. Nalin Bandara Jayamaha Deputy Minister of Public Administration and Management and Law and Order