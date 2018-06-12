The festival of Eid al-Fitr, falls on the first day of the month after the holy month of Ramadan, and marks the sighting of the new moon at the end of the month of fasting. This is an important religious festival celebrated by Muslims across the globe to mark equality, purity and devotion.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam - along with faith, prayer, charity and pilgrimage. Muslims also celebrate the revelation of their holy book, the Quran, during the same month, giving Muslims an opportunity to reflect on their spiritual life in honour of the Quran.

This period of fasting functions as a means of reassessment for Muslims, as they strive to lead a life of cooperation and compassion with spiritual purity. Through the practice of "Zakat" and other charitable donations during the period, Muslims demonstrate their generosity and set an example for humanity by acknowledging the importance of selflessness in their lives.

I hope that our Sri Lankan Muslim community, together with Muslims across the world, have a prosperous and a peaceful Eid al- Fitr, having gifted the world with both the social and spiritual virtues instilled in this festival.

May the blessings light up the path and lead to happiness, Eid Mubarak!

Ranil Wickremesinghe

Prime Minister