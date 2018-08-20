The “State Photography Awards Ceremony 2018 “was held at Nelum Pokuna Theatre under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday (19th). The National Association of Photographers, the Art Council of Sri Lanka, Ministry of Higher Education and Cultural Affairs and Department of Cultural Affairs jointly holds this Ceremony with the purpose of popularizing the art of photography and enhance the high quality and good taste of photography.

Awards were presented appreciating the veteran photographers who are accomplishing an exceptional work towards promoting this art towards the local as well as international arena. Chayarupa Abhimani, the lifetime certificate was presented to veteran photographer Henry Rajakaruna by the President.

The President presented awards to the winners who achieved the first places representing the fields of human interest, environmental impacts, life styles, culture, bio and geological sceneries, news and media, sports and the open section.

Minister Wijeydasa Rajapakshe, State Minister Mohan Lal Grero, Secretary of Ministry of Higher Education J. J. Rathnasiri, Director General of Department of Cultural Affairs Anusha Gokula Fernando, Chairmen of National Association of Photographers Berti Gunesekara and others were present in this event.